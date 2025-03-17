Lakers News: Austin Reaves Gets Brutally Honest About Chemistry With Luka Doncic
The Los Angeles Lakers snapped their four-game losing streak on Sunday when they defeated their division rivals, the Phoenix Suns.
It was not a stretch to call Sunday's Lakers game a must-win, and they did not drop the ball on that one. The Lakers earned a much-needed win, thanks in part to their star duo of Austin Reaves and Luka Dončić.
Reaves and Dončić carried the load on offense. It was a sight to see as the Lakers are starting to get back on the right side of health less than a month before the playoffs begin.
Dončić and Reaves not only played well but also looked great together, as they were a combined +30 in the plus/minus category. After the game, Reaves was asked about the ongoing chemistry between the two, and he cited its importance, which they showed to be the case on Sunday.
"On-court chemistry is a real thing. Anytime that you can log more minutes together, you're gonna figure out how to play with one another."
It did not take long for the chemistry between Dončić and LeBron James to develop, or even between Reaves and James. However, the chemistry between Reaves and Dončić was nonexistent before Sunday's game.
That chatter will likely go away after the two look in sync alongside one another.
The two Lakers stars were fantastic. Dončić recorded a game-high 33 points on 8-of-20 shooting from the field, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals in 40 minutes of action. Reaves was also great, recording 28 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field, four rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block in 39 minutes of action.
The two showing great chemistry will go a long way for the Lakers title hopes. We know it's there between James and Dončić and James and Reaves, but it will be vital for all three to be on the same page, game in and game out.
With James returning to the lineup sooner rather than later, the Lakers will look to get back to their winning ways. Most importantly, go on a deep playoff run, which they can certainly do if healthy.
Although the Lakers are not out of the woods yet regarding their grueling schedule, they will likely be healthy for it. That's the most essential thing for L.A. With the three-headed monster of James, Dončić, and Reaves, L.A. could compete and possibly beat anyone.
