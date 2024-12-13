All Lakers

Massive Blockbuster Mock Trade Proposal Sees Lakers Land $160M Star

Matt Levine

The Los Angeles Lakers have been looking to address some real holes across their roster as they try to put themselves into a better position to find success. The Lakers are still going for another NBA title this season and the trade market could be their best bet to improve.

In a new massive trade proposal by Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World, the Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers re-engage in trade talks and cross the finish line of a deal. The two sides were actively talking over the summer but could never get a deal done.

Here is what the proposed deal would look like:

Lakers receive: Forward Jerami Grant and center Robert Williams III

Trail Blazers receive: Guard D’Angelo Russell, forward Rui Hachimura, forward Max Christie, guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, and a 2029 first-round pick

"This trade would also maximize LeBron James' remaining years by giving him complementary pieces. Grant's scoring ability and Williams' defensive prowess create a balanced lineup capable of competing with elite teams in the Western Conference. The Lakers would position themselves as serious championship contenders by addressing their two biggest needs—consistent scoring and a dominant interior presence."

The biggest holdup between these two teams was the high asking price from Portland for Grant. It was reported that the Trail Blazers wanted two first-round draft picks for the veteran but that the Lakers weren't willing to budge.

In this deal, Los Angeles parts with one first-rounder while also giving up a highly-coveted asset in Christie. The Lakers love Christie but in order to increase the potential of the team, he could be a moveable asset.

The biggest hesitance from the Lakers with this deal is the amount of money owed on the contract of Grant. Williams III is on a team-friendly deal while Grant still has multiple years left to go on his deal.

Grant is owed $29.7 million this season and has three more years to go after the 2024-25 season. His salary increases in each season, culminating with him receiving $36.4 million as a 33-year-old in his final year.

It remains to be seen what the Lakers will do but Portland seems like a good trade partner to work with. This deal could be good for both sides, creating a rare win-win.

