Jeanie Buss Appears to Have Saved Lakers as Clippers Accused of Major Violation in Kawhi Leonard Signing
Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss may have helped save her team from a scandal amid Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard's alleged involvement in a $28 million endorsement deal with a fraudulent company funded by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, which was recently brought to light by award-winning journalist Pablo Torre.
During the summer of 2019 — about a month after the Lakers pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Anthony Davis — LA was looking to entice Leonard to join the team, and just as it seemed the Lakers were ready to land another superstar to add to the history of their franchise, the Clippers swooped in and inked a three-year, $103 million deal with the reigning Finals MVP.
As the dust settled and many came up with their own theories as to why Leonard chose the Clippers, his uncle, Dennis Robertson, started to become a frequent name in sources with knowledge of the negotiations. The Athletic's Sam Amick reported a few months later that, "complaints surfaced that Robertson had asked for improper benefits during the free agency process."
Some of the alleged items that Robertson was asking for in negotiations, per Amick, were part ownership of the team, a private plane to be made available at all times, a house, and a guaranteed amount of off-court endorsement money that they could expect if Leonard chose to play for their team. These obviously fall outside the lines of the NBA's collective bargaining agreement and would be illegal for a team to agree to.
This lines up with Torre's report, especially given that the company Aspiration went bankrupt this past March. Leonard was linked as one of the creditors owed $7 million from the now-defunct business. Torre asked a former employee of Aspiration who said that the deal Leonard had was "to circumvent the salary cap."
When it came to Buss and the Lakers, however, she got the sense, per Amick, that Leonard's camp was simply using her team as leverage to get these benefits from the Clippers.
Per Amick, Robertson made these requests 'repeatedly' to Buss over the course of several days. The Lakers owner made clear that these requests are illegal and would not be considered.
Even Magic Johnson's equity relationship with the Lakers after he was still owed money on his contract after contracting HIV in 1991 was reportedly called into question from Robertson.
Although feeling so close to having a third superstar back in 2019 only to lose out to the team that shared a home arena must have stung at the time, the Lakers not only added a championship since Leonard's decision, but have seemed to avoid any foul play thanks to Buss.
