All Lakers

Jeanie Buss Appears to Have Saved Lakers as Clippers Accused of Major Violation in Kawhi Leonard Signing

Gabe Smallson

Oct 31, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer (left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeannie Buss before the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer (left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeannie Buss before the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss may have helped save her team from a scandal amid Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard's alleged involvement in a $28 million endorsement deal with a fraudulent company funded by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, which was recently brought to light by award-winning journalist Pablo Torre.

During the summer of 2019 — about a month after the Lakers pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Anthony Davis — LA was looking to entice Leonard to join the team, and just as it seemed the Lakers were ready to land another superstar to add to the history of their franchise, the Clippers swooped in and inked a three-year, $103 million deal with the reigning Finals MVP.

As the dust settled and many came up with their own theories as to why Leonard chose the Clippers, his uncle, Dennis Robertson, started to become a frequent name in sources with knowledge of the negotiations. The Athletic's Sam Amick reported a few months later that, "complaints surfaced that Robertson had asked for improper benefits during the free agency process."

More news: Lakers Legend Doesn't Pick LeBron James as NBA's GOAT

Some of the alleged items that Robertson was asking for in negotiations, per Amick, were part ownership of the team, a private plane to be made available at all times, a house, and a guaranteed amount of off-court endorsement money that they could expect if Leonard chose to play for their team. These obviously fall outside the lines of the NBA's collective bargaining agreement and would be illegal for a team to agree to.

This lines up with Torre's report, especially given that the company Aspiration went bankrupt this past March. Leonard was linked as one of the creditors owed $7 million from the now-defunct business. Torre asked a former employee of Aspiration who said that the deal Leonard had was "to circumvent the salary cap."

When it came to Buss and the Lakers, however, she got the sense, per Amick, that Leonard's camp was simply using her team as leverage to get these benefits from the Clippers.

Per Amick, Robertson made these requests 'repeatedly' to Buss over the course of several days. The Lakers owner made clear that these requests are illegal and would not be considered.

Even Magic Johnson's equity relationship with the Lakers after he was still owed money on his contract after contracting HIV in 1991 was reportedly called into question from Robertson.

Although feeling so close to having a third superstar back in 2019 only to lose out to the team that shared a home arena must have stung at the time, the Lakers not only added a championship since Leonard's decision, but have seemed to avoid any foul play thanks to Buss.

Latest Lakers News

feed

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News