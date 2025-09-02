Lakers Legend Doesn't Pick LeBron James as NBA's GOAT
The 'GOAT' conversation among fans, players, and pundits in NBA circles continues to rage on as we get closer and closer to the end of LeBron James' career.
There are some who are James loyalists through and through dating back to his days with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and currently, the Los Angeles Lakers.
The other main figure in this argument is Michael Jordan. MJ's resume, persona, and aura speaks for itself.
On Thursday, Johnson made an appearance at Dodger Stadium, where he spoke to fans and the media for over 30 minutes. Johnson, of course, is a co-owner of the storied baseball franchise.
He was asked who the greatest player in the history of the NBA is by his estimation. Without hesitation, he offered up someone he competed with and against for years when Johnson was a player.
"I would have to say Michael, [Jordan]. We haven't seen anybody do the things that Michael could do. And he was physically so gifted at the same time, smart. And then I think that we have two other Lakers following him right after that, and that would be LeBron [James] and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar].
"But Michael, I would say, and then you got to throw Bill Russell in there because 11 championships, you can't deny that. When a man wins that many World Championship rings, he's got to be in the GOAT conversation. No question about it. So, they go back and forth in today's world about Michael and LeBron, and that's okay."
It's not all that surprising to see Johnson come to this conclusion. He watched up close and personal as Jordan morphed into an all-time great right before Johnson's eyes. The two had their battles versus one another, and were teammates on the legendary Dream Team in the 1992 Summer Olympics.
There are likely some supporters of James that won't be too happy with Johnson's comments considering the fact that he is an all-time Lakers great — and that's the franchise James currently represents. Aggregating of Johnson's comments will inevitably occur on talks shows where he'll potentially be billed as thowing shade at James.
This seems to be more so a generational situation, and even then, Johnson certainly gaves James his flowers by putting him No. 2 all-time on his personal list.
