Jeanie Buss Explains Lakers' Decision to Hire First-Time Head Coach JJ Redick
After losing a five-game first round playoff series to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets this past spring, the Los Angeles Lakers' front office decided to fire second-year head coach Darvin Ham. In a move that shook the basketball community, the Lakers front office decided to hire former NBA sharpshooter-turned-ESPN analyst and podcaster JJ Redick.
Over the last two years, JJ Redick became a household name on ESPN's "First Take." His heated debates with high-profile sports personality Stephen A. Smith became must-see TV for NBA fans.
Redick has put together an impressive resume as both a professional and collegiate basketball player. The former Duke Blue Devil won Naismith Player of the Year honors in 2006, spent 15 seasons in the NBA and finished his career 20th all-time in 3-pointers made.
Despite the success he's had as a player, Redick has no prior experience coaching basketball at any level. After the Lakers moved on from Darvin Ham who was also a first time head coach, their decision to hire Redick as his replacement came as huge surprise. Members of the media looked at this move by the Lakers and questioned their ability to maximize the last years of LeBron James.
Lakers owner and president of basketball Jeanie Buss did explain the decision to hire Redick on local Los Angeles radio show "Petros and Money."
"We wanted to kind of think a different way," Buss said. "Really, he's got a vision. I'm not comfortable talking about the basketball stuff, but we were looking for a candidate that would bring something different and really invest in developing young players. JJ is the right person for us. Again, I just want to work to really speak for itself, so I don't want to hype it and say it's gonna be a home run. We have to give him time to establish what he wants to establish."
Although Redick is a rookie head coach, he did put together a staff that has experience leading NBA teams. Former head coaches Nate McMillian and Scotty Brooks joined the Lakers staff as assistants which Buss highlighted in her radio interview.
"I'm really impressed with his staff," Buss remarked. "Right now, it's not mandatory for the players to come in and practice but players are coming in and working out. The coaching staff with Nate McMillan and Scotty Brooks, there's a lot of experience that will be there for him to make that adjustment to being a head coach. Certainly a 12-year career in the league, he's got a lot of experience. He knows what this league is about and I think he'll be a great leader."
Redick will have a lot of pressure heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, but it is clear that he has the full support of the Lakers front office.
