Jeanie Buss Legacy Following Historic Lakers Sale
The Los Angeles Lakers are no longer owned by the Buss family. For the first time since 1979, someone with a different last name will be the controlling owner of the team.
Jeanie Buss took over the team after her father, the legendary Jerry Buss, passed away in 2013. She has done her best to bring the franchise to the same level of success it had when her father was in control of the team.
Now that Jeanie is no longer the owner, although she will be the Governor moving forward, she leaves behind a complicated legacy as the owner of the most valuable franchise in sports.
Buss' legacy is certainly complicated. A lot of great players have come to play for the franchise since she took over. She also presided over the end of the Kobe Bryant era.
The Lakers were able to win the championship in 2020, making Buss the first female controlling owner to lead an NBA franchise to a title.
Yet, Lakers fans argue that there should have been more titles that they could have won. Buss was able to bring in LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Luka Doncic, and she only won one title.
There was also the post-Kobe era in which the team flat-out stunk for a while. Even at the end of the Kobe era, the Lakers were so bad that they got the second overall pick multiple times.
Los Angeles usually does not stink that badly at any point in their history. Her father hated losing and wouldn't allow the team to sink to those levels.
Lakers fans were frustrated with the fact that Buss wouldn't spend money in the right places. While they always paid the luxury tax when necessary, other upgrades were not made.
The facilities could have used better upgrades. Adding staff to the analytics department, scouting, and other basketball-related activities was lagging behind.
Buss is still the Governor, even after the sale to Mark Walter. Still, Walter should fund those other things surrounding the team that will make the roster better.
Buss helped guide the team to a title, and that should still count for something. Even so, Lakers fans are looking forward to this new era.
Lakers are Joining 'Modern Era' Following Massive Sale, says Brian Windhorst
