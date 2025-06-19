Insider Questions Whether Lakers' Mark Walter Will Keep Rob Pelinka, JJ Redick
The Los Angeles Lakers pulled a shocking move on Wednesday, selling the majority ownership of the team to Mark Walter. Walter, one of the owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has been a minority owner of Los Angeles for years, and now will take over for the Buss Family.
Many around the NBA believe that this is a good move for the Lakers, and it should help the team going forward. But how things will pan out with Walter in control remains a mystery.
More Lakers news: Shams Charania Has Strong Prediction for Lakers' Retaining Jeanie Buss
Dodgers insiders Andy McCullough and Fabian Ardaya broke down what Walter brings to the table, including speculating on the future of general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick.
"What does this mean for Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick? Perhaps nothing. Walter does not conduct himself like George Steinbrenner, firing underlings seemingly at random. He stuck with Friedman and Roberts after the club lost the World Series in 2017 and 2018. Pelinka just signed a new extension, and Redick is only one year through a four-year deal. However, Walter has demonstrated his willingness to part ways with successful employees if he believes there are better choices available."
Many fans have wondered what the future holds for Pelinka since the news of the sale dropped on Wednesday. Pelinka was already unpopular with much of the fanbase, and with this new majority ownership coming into power, his future remains up in the air.
Pelinka has done some great things for the Lakers, and the team did win a title under his leadership. But his inability to make smaller moves around the margins of the team has held Los Angeles back at different times.
Some believe that the Lakers could look to bring in a new front office group filled with some of the best minds around the NBA. With the deep pockets that Walter has, Los Angeles likely wouldn't be outbid for anyone's services anymore.
As for Redick, his status could also be up in the air, although fans seem to believe he should stick around. As a rookie head coach, Redick helped guide the Lakers to a 50-32 record, showing massive growth along the way.
While the playoffs didn't pan out the way anyone would have liked, Redick still showed major promise for a coach in the NBA. Los Angeles would be wise to keep him around for the long haul, even with this new ownership group.
Nobody knows how Walter will handle everything once he fully takes over. Walter has seen a lot of success with the Dodgers, and this new era of Lakers basketball could be very good.
More Lakers news:
Jeanie Buss to Run Lakers for Several More Years Despite Sale: Report
Lakers' Lebron James Provides Massive Update on Knee Injury, Timeline Return
Lakers News: Lamar Odom Reveals Kobe Bryant’s Impact on His Gambling Recovery
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, head on over to Los Angeles Lakers on SI.