Shams Charania Has Strong Prediction for Lakers' Retaining Jeanie Buss
The Los Angeles Lakers will have a new ownership group running the show for the first time since 1979. The Buss Family has agreed to sell the majority of the team to Mark Walter in what was seen as a truly shocking move.
Walter, one of the owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers, will now take over the organization. However, it has been reported that Jeanie Buss will remain as the governor of the team and that she will stay in control of things.
However, many have wondered how long this agreement would stay in place. After all, Walter purchased the Lakers from the Buss Family for $10 billion.
And when someone spends that type of money on something, it's hard for them to stay on the sidelines. ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania questioned this and predicted what the future may hold for Jeanie.
"It seems like both sides are on the same page..At the end of the day when you're buying a team for ten billion dollars I don't know how long you're gonna wanna sit on the sidelines"
This isn't to say that Jeanie will be pushed out, but eventually, Walter may want to bring in his own people. Walter has seen a lot of success with the Dodgers, and he will look to bring that over to the Lakers moving forward.
Walter has been a minority owner of the Lakers for a few years, so he understands how the business runs. But the Lakers brand is something special, and he will do whatever he can to keep things running as smoothly as possible.
The Lakers will likely be run very differently with Walter at the helm. Los Angeles is now expected to have a much better scouting department, front office resources, and coaching resources.
With his deep pockets, Walter could change everything around this franchise. This is a great thing for the Lakers, and the new era for the team starts now.
