JJ Redick Criticizes Lakers Effort Level in Blowout Loss to Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers have looked like a different team for much of the beginning of the 2024-25 season, but when it comes to matchups against the Denver Nuggets, not a lot has changed. The Nuggets defeated the Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena 127-102, the most lopsided loss for the Lakers this season.
The Nuggets took a first-quarter lead over the Lakers, outscoring them by four points 31-27. The Lakers rallied in the second quarter, taking a 63-57 lead at the half. The Lakers put themselves in position during the first half to finally overcome their woes against the Nuggets, until their old habits came back to haunt them in the second half.
The Lakers practically laid a dud during the third quarter, mustering only 15 points in comparison to the Nuggets' 37 points.
“Clearly the spirit to compete just wasn’t there," Redick said of the Lakers' third quarter, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
The Lakers could not get past that terrible third quarter and were outscored 33-24 in the fourth. The Nuggets dominated the second half so much that the Lakers pulled their starters from the game with four minutes remaining.
The Nuggets have now won the last five regular season matchups and last two playoff series against the Lakers. Even with a new coach for Los Angeles, the Nuggets still have their number, though Redick disputes that that was the issue in the loss.
“It was not because we were haunted by the ghosts of the past … Just not the right [competitive] spirit," Redick said.
The loss is the Lakers' second straight, after they fell by one point to the Orlando Magic earlier this week. The Lakers were previously on a six-game win streak and 10-4, but have now dropped two straight.
Against the Nuggets, the Lakers struggled to score like they have in recent games. Anthony Davis was held to 14 points after despite averaging over 30 points per game heading into the matchup, and no player scored 20 or more points.
“Me and my staff will take some ownership on that as well. It’s not just players not executing the game plan," Redick said, via Buha. "It’s all of us. We’re all on the same team. We all want the same outcome. We all want to be a good defensive team. So we’ve got to figure out that together.”