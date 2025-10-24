JJ Redick Defends LeBron James After Slander From Lakers' Season Opening Loss
The Los Angeles Lakers had a somewhat unusual season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors.
For large stretches of the game, the team looked very flat. Luka Doncic was essentially a one-man wrecking crew — scoring 43 points to go along with 12 rebounds and nine assists in the 119-109 loss.
Austin Reaves chipped in with 26 points of his own, though a good chunk of them came in the final portion of the game when it had for all intents and purposes already been decided.
While the loss was less than ideal, it was the body language demonstrated by LeBron James at the end of the bench that had people talking. For much of the contest, he sat stoically — almost seeming disinterested and disconnected as the team played. Of course, speculation ran rampant across social media channels.
Some think James is upset over not getting another contract extension despite a stellar 2024-25 season. Others believe he may be angling for a trade away from the franchise.
While all of that is speculation, head coach JJ Redick was quick to shut those thoughts down when he spoke about how engaged James was the day after the contest.
“[James] was really helpful. I told them him asking questions, him giving his input, us having a back-and-forth is so healthy. . . I would like to have dialogue and back-and-forth and questions every single time we do film and teach. You got a question, speak up. If you want to make a point, speak up. It was good.”
It's tough to truly draw any conclusions from someone sitting on a bench in street clothes. James is still working his way back from a sciatica issue, and that could keep him out reportedly until mid-November at the earliest.
The Lakers appear to have bigger problems than the speculation of a disgruntled James. The team fell short in several areas Tuesday evening. The ball movement was very pool considering the style of play Redick is aiming to usher in within the squad.
Defensively, the close outs were abysmal, and the team struggled in keeping Golden State shooters off the 3-point line. The uncontested looks coupled with constant dribble penetration should result in the Lakers making some real adjustments moving forward.
