Austin Rivers Weighs In On Lakers' 2024 Chances Following LA All-Stars' Team USA Play
Team USA concluded exhibition play on Monday with a nail-biting victory over Team Germany, 92-88. They remain undefeated so far and will look to keep it that way, as their first game of the 2024 Paris Olympics is Sunday against Serbia.
Through five games of exhibition play, it's been clear who the best players on this team are. In a team filled with stars and future Hall of Famers, two have left their mark thus far and are on the same NBA team. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been the best and most impactful players for Team USA and are set to lead their country to yet another gold medal.
While they try to do so this summer, reality will soon kick in, as the upcoming 2024-25 season with the Lakers will quickly be upon us. James and Davis are surrounded by stars, but in a couple of months, that won't be the case. The Lakers have had a lackluster offseason, and questions surround the team if they are a championship-level team.
That doesn't seem to be the case on paper, but former NBA guard and lottery pick Austin Rivers raised the question of the Lakers' championship window. Rivers released a video on Twitter/X and asked why people are counting out the Lakers even though they have the two best players in the league.
"So far, the two best players are Laker players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis," said Rivers. "I'm sitting here watching this game and thinking, 'Why are the Lakers so far away, or why does it feel that way?' I guess JJ Redick is right. They asked him, 'How far away are you? and he responded, 'We're not far.' Maybe he [Redick] is the piece; they have a new coach and new staff. All I've heard this past year is that the door for LeBron James and winning championships in Los Angeles is closed, and the more I watch USA basketball, I can't disagree anymore. The two best players so far are two players who play in the same team in the NBA. Two Lakers players."
Rivers is right. James and Davis are still at the top of the league and are one of, if not the best, duo in the league. The only problem regarding L.A. is that the rest of the roster isn't promising.
The Lakers lack many pieces that make up a championship team: a wing defender and scorer, an imposing big man, and an athletic guard, whether on-ball or off-ball. The current roster has many holes, and because of this, L.A. is on the outside looking in the championship bubble.
It's not ideal for the two stars, as their time together is dwindling, and Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka is hesitant to make an impactful trade that could spark championship talk involving L.A.
The Lakers indeed have the two stars, but outside of that, they lack many of the factors that come with being a championship team. That could all change in the coming months, but the Lakers are a ways away for now.
