Lakers News: Insider Credits Rival Celtics For Helping LA Land Luka Doncic
The Los Angeles Lakers were the only team that the Dallas Mavericks seriously engaged with in a trade for Luka Doncic. It was a shocking move that the rest of the NBA still hasn't been able to get over.
Doncic was not seen as available by anyone in the league. Had other teams known that he was, the Mavericks probably could have gotten more in return for him in a trade.
Regardless, the fact that he was even available is shocking. The Mavs have given a lot of reasons that don't quite add up as to why they were looking to get rid of him.
One NBA insider has a different view. He actually believes that the primary reason why the Lakers were able to acquire Doncic is the Boston Celtics.
Marc Spears of ESPN believes that Jaylen Brown's ability to shut down Doncic in the NBA Finals is the reason why they were able to get him.
This seems like a stretch. The Mavericks were playing one of the only teams out of the East who were a bad matchup for them.
Had the Mavs been able to play the Pacers instead, they probably would have had a better outcome. They would have had a much better chance to win the NBA title.
The Mavericks didn't believe that Doncic could lead them to an NBA title. The Lakers clearly believe that he can do that in the next few years.
Los Angeles is glad that the Mavericks doubted him. Doncic showed on Tuesday night that it was a mistake after he dropped a triple-double on the Mavericks.
Had the Mavericks been able to beat Boston, Doncic would still be in Dallas. That much is certain. The Celtics are not the primary reason why Doncic is in Los Angeles, though.
Doncic is in Los Angeles because Nico Harrison has a massive fascination with Anthony Davis. That's the biggest reason why this trade was made.
Only time will tell if this trade will work out more for the Lakers or the Mavericks.
