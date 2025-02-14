JJ Redick Reacts to Debut of Alex Len With Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers bolstered their frontcourt with the signing of veteran center Alex Len. While Len isn't exactly what some fans were hoping for, he does give this team another big man and someone who is experienced in the NBA.
Len made his debut with the Lakers earlier this week against the Utah Jazz and things didn't exactly go his way. The veteran looked very out of sorts and put together a pretty poor performance.
However, Lakers head coach JJ Redick is giving the veteran a pass considering he was just thrown right into the fire. Len didn't know any of the plays of the team and did what he could to stay involved.
“I thought he was fine,” Redick said of Len after the loss that snapped their six-game winning streak. “I mean there’s been a lot of that this year when we just like had to put guys in tough spots. We’ve had to put our two-way guys in tough spots, we had to put Alex in a tough spot. He was fine.”
Len finished the game by scoring four points, grabbing seven rebounds, dishing out two assists, and getting one block. But his plus/minus stats told the biggest difference as the veteran was a minus-9 during his time on the court.
This isn't all bad as Len still needs time to learn the system that the Lakers play. With Redick not being overly concerned, fans shouldn't be either as Len will give them a decent option to use at the center spot for the remainder of the season.
The big man reflected on the path to joining the Lakers, discussing his choice to join Los Angeles instead of the Indiana Pacers.
“It’s been a couple crazy days,” Len told reporters after the Lakers lost 131-119 to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, Feb. 12. “I was on my way to Indiana and then Rob [Pelinka] called me and kind of changed my mind and came here. Crazy few days, huh?
“I understand being with the Lakers is a great opportunity. I couldn’t pass up on it, just playing for a championship. When I heard [it was a possibility], I said I’m coming here.”
All in all, Len is here and the Lakers are happy to have him. Len will be on the team for the season and give Los Angeles a decent option to use in the postseason.
