Jrue Holiday Injury Status For Lakers vs Celtics
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on their most hated rival, the Boston Celtics. This game will be on ABC on primetime. The whole world will be watching to see if the Lakers are legitimate title contenders and could go toe-to-toe with the defending champions.
This game will tell us a lot about the Lakers and whether they can compete or even beat the best in the NBA. On the other hand, the Celtics will look to prove they are the team to be in the NBA and tie this season's series one game a piece.
However, the Celtics may have to do it without their star point guard, Jrue Holiday. Holiday again landed on the injury report and is listed as questionable due to a finger injury.
Holiday has missed the last four games for the Celtics due to a finger injury on his right hand. If the defensive-minded guard cannot play Saturday against the Lakers, Boston will likely continue to lean on Derrick White and Payton Pritchard to shoulder the load in the backcourt.
White and Pritchard have been a headache for opposing teams, so the Lakers will need to zero in on those two throughout the match.
Holiday has not played a game in March. He last played on Feb. 26 against the Detroit Pistons. It was a poor outing from him as he recorded four points on 20 percent shooting from the field, two rebounds, and six assists in 31 minutes of action.
Holiday's numbers have dipped across the board this season compared to last year. He is averaging 10.8 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from three in 30.1 minutes and 47 games.
Boston will look for its 46th win of the season, while the Lakers will look for its 41st and a season series sweep over the Celtics.
The Lakers will look for their ninth consecutive win. Since mid-January, they have been one of the hottest teams in the league.
The Lakers have gone 20-4 in their last 24 games, proving they are a title contender in the league. However, Saturday's matchup will tell us a lot about where they stand against the defending champions.
The Lakers and Celtics are both 8-2 in their last 10 games.
More Lakers: Jaxson Hayes Has Shown Incredible Analytic Production Jump This Season
NBA Insider Believes Mavericks Should Trade Anthony Davis
Kendrick Perkins Claims Lakers Are 'Saving' the NBA
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.