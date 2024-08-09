Kansas City Chiefs Pick Lakers Legend as Basketball's GOAT
In a recent video, many of the Kansas City Chiefs' players and personnel chose Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James as their pick for the greatest basketball player of all time.
The Super Bowl champions gave James high praise in a video shared via NBA on ESPN's Instagram.
James received more votes than Michael Jordan and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, earning a total of 17. Other legendary players to earn a shoutout from the Kansas City team included Boston Celtics Larry Bird, Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards and New York Knicks great Carmelo Anthony.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, an Ohio native, shared his thoughts on why James was the best in the game of basketball.
“Man, you already know, man, it’s all about Bron, man,” Kelce said. “Northeast Ohio, baby. Something in the water.”
James was born in Akron, Ohio and has shared his love of his hometown throughout his career. The former No.1 overall pick brought the Cavs their only NBA championship to date which was made all the more special given James is from Ohio.
In the four-time NBA champion's lengthy career, James has certainly made a case for the league's greatest ever. He has led three different franchise to NBA titles, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat and his current team, the Lakers.
James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer with 40,474 points surpassing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabaar.
The accolades are seemingly unending for the Lakers star. Along with winning four NBA titles, he is a four-time NBA Finals MVP and a four-time league MVP. James has reached the finals for eight consecutive years between 2010-18 which was quite the historic run.
The 39-year-old is currently leading Team USA on its quest for a fifth-consecutive gold medal in the Paris Olympics. He is in first place on FIBA's Olympic MVP ladder which is impressive given his talented teammates on USA basketball in Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.
Team USA will face Serbia, led by Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic, on Thursday in the semifinals. The Americans have beat Serbia twice before Thursday's contest, but they will have to be wary of underestimating Serbia who is led by a former league MVP in Jokic.
Overall, the Americans have breezed through the Paris Olympics thus far, beating most of their opponents by an average of nearly 25 points. If James and USA basketball earn another gold medal, the victory will further cement James as one of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball.
