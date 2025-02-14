Kendrick Perkins Believes LeBron James Can Work His Magic With Alex Len on Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers knew they needed another center after the trade with Mark Williams fell through. Jaxson Hayes is going to have to be the starting center for the rest of the season.
Even so, they needed a backup center because they didn't really have anyone else on the roster who could fit that bill. That's why they went after Alex Len and signed him after he was bought out.
Len was bought out by the Sacramento Kings. He initially was going to sign with the Indiana Pacers but ended up changing his mind and signing with the Lakers.
Read more: JJ Redick Reacts to Debut of Alex Len With Lakers
Len will join a roster with both LeBron James and Luka Doncic, which should make him an even better player. One NBA pundit thinks that James will be able to bring the best out of Len.
Kendrick Perkins thinks that James will make Len a better player than he has been with other teams in the past.
"LeBron James has a history of turning water into wine and bringing out the best in players. Before we all start judging, and I'm talking about the fans, about Alex Len, let's see what LeBron James could do with him."
Perkins seems to think that the Lakers will be able to get the best out of him because of what James does with big men. With James as a primary playmaker, he gets easy lobs to his bigs.
Len certainly stands to benefit from that. Both James and Doncic are great at throwing lobs to big guys, so Len will be able to put up better numbers off the bench than he did with the Kings.
More Lakers news: Lakers Great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Weighs in on Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade
The Lakers still don't have a strength at the center spot. They are hoping that the addition of Doncic will be able to override the weakness that they have at center.
It'll be interesting to see how well Len is able to integrate himself with the bench. Los Angeles needs Len to be good, not great.
So far this season, Len is averaging 1.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: How Many Points Did Luka Doncic Score in Second Game With Lakers?
Bronny James Drops Career-High Points Despite Lakers Loss to Jazz
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.