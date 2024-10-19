Lakers News: Kevin Durant Has Hilarious Reaction to Blocking Bronny James
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant didn't hold back on how he felt going up against Bronny James in Thurssday night's preseason matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.
"Damn, I'm old," Durant reflected on Instagram, per Bleacher Report.
Durant blocked James at the rim, but was called for a foul on the block attempt. The 6-foot-2 point guard out of USC scored four points and pulled down two rebounds against the Suns.
Ahead of the preseason matchup, Durant spoke with AZ Central's Dana Scott about advice he'd give to Lakers rookies, James Jr. and Dalton Knecht.
"Just playing hard, trying to establish themselves in the league," Durant said. "Rookies in the preseason, you're just trying to get a feel for the game and get your feet wet."
"So, I can see each game those two guys, not just those two, the younger players in your team that made it Jalen Hood-Schifino, Max Christie and Maxwell Lewis and all those guys, you get a little bit more comfortable each and every game as you understand your role, what coach wants from you and kind of lean into your routine that you work on every single day."
Knecht was the star of the show as the rookie and Anthony Davis combined for 70 points to lead the Lakers in an overtime win.
Knecht sent the game into overtime with a three-point dagger in the final seconds. Of his 35 points, Knecht scored 25 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Although James Jr. didn't have a standout performance, the idea that Durant and the rookie were playing against each other is wild.
To put things in perspective, when Durant was drafted in 2007, James Jr. was a toddler. It's mindblowing that in 2024, the two are facing each other on the court.
Ahead of the matchup, Durant spoke on how James Jr. playing in the NBA has added to the historic matchup with his father, LeBron.
"I remember Bronny running around. He was in elementary school, being around LeBron and his family," Durant recalled. "To see it come full circle to this moment is pretty cool. To see him out on the floor with James Jr. on his back with his dad is crazy to see."
The Lakers (2-3 this preseason) next face the Golden State Warriors, who are 5-0 in the preseason. The last time the Warrior won five or more games in the preseason was the same year the team went all the way.
It's slated to be an exciting matchup Friday night.
