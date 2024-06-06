Lakers Could Pursue Former Coach of the Year Over JJ Redick For Open HC Position
The Los Angeles Lakers are, depending on whom you listen to, either deep into their search for a new head coach or just in the early offing of said quest.
The primary consistent scuttlebutt coming out of Lakerland is that Los Angeles appears to be narrowing in on two main candidates, ESPN commentator JJ Redick and New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego.
Longtime NBA expert Marc Stein revealed on his Substack Wednesday that the Purple and Gold apparently have a recent Coach of the Year winner in mind... should he become available.
That's because current Detroit Pistons head coach Monty Williams, who just finished up his first season of a brutal six-year, $78.5 million contract in leading Detroit to the NBA's worst record in 2023-24, 14-68. With newly-installed team president Trajan Langdon now at the helm of Detroit's front office, one wonders if he'll opt to move on from ex-general manager Troy Weaver's gameplan, which could extend to Williams' gig.
As Stein notes, Williams was initially in the running for the Lakers' head coaching gig in 2019, along with Tyronn Lue. Williams eventually signed on with the Phoenix Suns intead. During his four seasons with the Suns, he led the club to a 194-115 record and three playoff berths, including the 2021 NBA Finals. He was let go after the club fell to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets in the second round of the Western Conference Playoof, during the spring of 2023.
