Lakers News: LA Honing in on Top Head Coaching Candidate
The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be narrowing in on their pick for their seventh head coaching hire since five-time L.A. champion Phil Jackson ditched the Purple and Gold for the second and final time in 2011.
Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are allegedly targeting 15-year NBA marksman combo guard-turned-podcaster and ESPN broadcaster JJ Redick. As a player, the 6-foot-3 ex-Dukie appeared in 940 regular season contests with the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks between 2006-21, averaging 12.8 points on a .447/.415/.892 slash line (that 41.5 percent three point conversion rate arrived on a high-volume five triple tries a night), two rebounds and two assists. Redick has not coached a team above the youth hoops level.
Charania notes that this does not necessarily mean the Lakers' search is finished. Los Angeles has also reportedly spoken with a litanty of assistant coaches, seemingly set on either going with Redick or traversing down the path of unproven, cost-effective up-and-comers a la Darvin Ham. Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn, New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego (who does have head coaching experience with the Magic and Charlotte Hornets), Denver Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman, Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell, and Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori.
Redick's insightful basketball knowledge has been showcased on his podcasts "The Old Man And The Three" and "Mind The Game," the latter of which he hosts along with Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James. His olde Blue Devils head coach, Mike Krzyzewski, has also been advising the Lakers in an unofficial capacity throughout their coaching search this offseason.
Los Angeles canned its most recent head coach, Darvin Ham, following a fairly solid two-season stint. Ham helped the James- and Anthony Davis-led Lakers reach the playoffs both years, including a Western Conference Finals berth in 2023.
