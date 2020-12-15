LeBron James, Anthony Davis to play for Lakers in preseason vs. Suns

News
LeBron James, Anthony Davis expected to play for Lakers in preseason vs. Suns

L.A. superstars get first action in exhibition play
Los Angeles Rams head coach Frank Vogel has proceeded with caution when it comes to playing time in meaningless exhibition games for LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

However, the two superstars will make their preseason debut on Wednesday when the Lakers travel to the desert to face the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, playing minutes in the first half according to Vogel.

James and Davis had not played in the first two preseason games, as Vogel wanted to limit their minutes due to the condensed nature of training camp, with the team returning to the court just two months after winning the franchise’s 17th NBA title.

“With LeBron and AD (Davis), I just want to see them try to go out and get a rhythm,” Vogel said. “Get comfortable with some of their new teammates and try to get their legs under them a little bit. We’ve been trying to intentionally every day monitor the amount of work we put on those guys because of the shortest offseason in history, and that will be no different with these next, few preseason games.”

Vogel also said that big men Kostas Anteokounmpo and Devontae Cacok have been cleared from the league’s health and safety protocol and are back with the team.

And guard Alex Caruso is doubtful to play on Wednesday due to continued soreness in his hip flexor issue.

Vogel said he liked how hard his team played in the first two preseason games, both wins over the Los Angeles Clippers, and would like to continue.

“I do feel like we played with great effort,” Vogel said. “And the effort piece has to be part of our identity. It’s a habit you build throughout the regular season that becomes second nature and instinctual in the playoffs.

“We competed at a high level in those playoff games as a result of that habit that we built in the regular season. And so that will be the intent again this year, and I do feel like we played with great effort in the first two preseason games.” 

