Lakers News: LA May Poach Pacific Division Rival for JJ Redick's Coaching Staff
The Lakers may be on the verge of acquiring yet another top-level assistant for JJ Redick's coaching staff. According to Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, the Lakers could acquire Beau Levesque, the Los Angeles Clippers development coordinator.
Redick's coaching staff went from having zero assistants just a couple of weeks ago to possibly adding a sixth one. There is no cap for assistant coaches, so it's unclear whether the Lakers will stop there or hire another to help out the first-time head coach later in the summer.
The Lakers currently have top assistant coaches, hiring Nate McMillian, Scott Brooks, Greg St. Jean, Bob Beyer, and former G League Coach of the Year, Lindsey Harding. Redick could use all the help he could get in his first year, and the Lakers are providing him with that as we are three months away from the start of the 2024-25 season.
Levesque is no stranger to the game of basketball. He was a collegiate player for Saint Mary's College from 2009-14 and then played professionally in Spain for two seasons. Following his playing career, he served as a graduate assistant for St. John's University, where he got a sports management master's degree with a coaching focus.
Levesque then worked for the Brooklyn Nets for two seasons, doing player development and video, before joining the Clippers as a player development coordinator/ assistant video coordinator. Levesque is now with a historic franchise and will look to build his legacy and leave his mark with the purple and gold.
