Lakers Must Trade for More Talent To Win, Says Expert
The Los Angeles Lakers will enter the 2024-25 NBA season with almost the entirely same roster that they had in the postseason last year. Despite being bounced out in the first round by the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles has failed to execute anything of real value to its roster.
Los Angeles did bring in new head coach JJ Redick to try to right the ship. But his lack of experience in the coaching world does leave something to be desired.
The Lakers want to contend for a title but their roster tends to fall short of expectations compared to the other elite teams in the league.
Eddie Bitar of The Post and Courier put together goals for each NBA team ahead of the 2024-25 season. Within the one for the Lakers, it was mentioned that the team needed to acquire more talent if they wanted to truly contend.
"The Los Angeles Lakers are always in win-now mode, but the 2024-25 season should be about adding one more elite talent to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis," Bitar writes. "With LeBron nearing the end of his legendary career, the Lakers must act swiftly to ensure they maximize his final years. Rumors surrounding big names or All-Star-level players could become a reality, especially if the team struggles early in the season. Their current roster is competitive, but it lacks the firepower to win another championship. By focusing on acquiring a third star or elite role players, the Lakers can probably challenge the Timberwolves, Thunder, and Nuggets in the West. However, it’s a delicate balance between competing in the present and planning for life after LeBron, but the Lakers are always one bold move away from contention."
Los Angeles has tried to improve their roster this offseason but nothing has been able to get finalized. The team will likely look to the trade deadline to improve, a strategy that hasn't worked out in their favor in recent years.
But with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, Los Angeles believes that they can contend for a title. They give the Lakers at least a fighting chance each time out, even if they do need more help around the edges of the roster.
It will be up to the front office to put the Lakers front office to put the team into a place to contend, otherwise, another early playoff exit could be in the cards.
