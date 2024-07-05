Lakers News: LA Officially Signs Two Undrafted Rookies to 2-Way Contracts
The Los Angeles Lakers' fairly dormant free agent run (they're signing their own restricted free agent shooting guard Max Christie to a four-season, $32 million new deal... and that's it) has drawn to a bit of a close.
Los Angeles has officially signed a pair of undrafted free agents, former Pitt guard Blake Hinson and French forward Armel Traore, to two-way contracts, after being previously linked to them last week, according to the league's transactions log. PerMichael Scotto of HoopsHype, Hinson is joining the Lakers on a two-year deal, though there's no word on if the second season is guaranteed.
During his final collegiate season while with the Panthers, Hinson averaged 18.5 points on a .454/.421/.669 slash line, 4.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.5 swipes a game. The 6-foot-7 sharpshooting guard enjoyed a well-traveled NCAA tenure. He spent 2018-20 at Ole Miss, then transferred to Iowa State in 2020 — but missed the ensuing two seasons while medically redshirting. He transferred again, this time to Pitt, where he was twice named an All-ACC honoree.
Traore, 21, spent 2023-24 with French pro club ADA Blois Basket 41, averaging 10.8 points on a .541/.262/.646 slash line, 7.3 rebounds 1.5 assists and 0.6 swipes a night. The 6-foot-8 forward could be an intriguing watch during Summer League.
Los Angeles still has one open two-way slot. The team has inked Sean East and Quincy Olivari to Exhibit 10 contracts, and they will no doubt be competing for that opening, along with other free agent prospects, in Summer League and potentially training camp this offseason.
