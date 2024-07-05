Lakers News: First Look at Bronny James' Rookie of the Year Odds
The Los Angeles Lakers did the most obvious thing in last week's draft, selecting former USC freshman Bronny James Jr. with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
After one season at USC, James Jr. is set to turn his dreams into reality by joining the NBA. What makes this even more special is that he will eventually share the court with his father, the legendary LeBron James.
The anticipation for James Jr. to be on the court with his father is at an all-time high. While his odds of playing a large amount of the games in the purple and gold are dim, that's not stopping people from putting their moiety where their mouth is. According to BetMGM, Bronny James has the most bet on a player to win the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year at +25000 odds.
James Jr. was also the most bet-on player to go No. 1 overall to Atlanta Hawsk before the draft. Although the likelihood of that was low, people were scared to place bets on the 19-year-old.
Although most people bet on James Jr. winning Rookie of the Year, the odds are not in his favor. James Jr. has +30000 odds to win Rookie of the Year, which doesn't fall inside the top 10.
The Lakers' No. 17 overall pick, guard Dalton Knecht, has better odds of winning the award at +1200 odds, which ranks as the eighth lowest odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
James Jr. will need to play a lot to win the award, and the odds of that happening aren't high as he will likely play most of his time in the G-League.
