Lakers Star Has High Praise For New Head Coach JJ Redick
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves heaped high praise for new head coach JJ Redick.
The former NBA player and ESPN analyst joined the organization as the Lakers head coach on June 24, becoming the 29th coach in franchise history.
Redick was an unlikely hire given his resume, or lack thereof. He has never coached in the NBA before. The only coaching experience Redick has is as a volunteer for his sons' youth teams. Although one could argue coaching your child's team is just as much a challenge given the dynamic of the position.
Nevertheless, Reaves feels a kinship with his new coach since he understands what it means to be slated as an underdog.
“Obviously, a new head coach in JJ Redick, can’t wait to get back to L.A. and go to battle with him,” Reaves told SB Nation's Nicole Ganglani. “He’s a super competitive guy ever since he’s been at Duke. People have been going at him. He’s probably the second most hated player in Duke history so he’s been scrutinized his whole career so he’ll go into coaching with a chip on his shoulder to prove everybody wrong as well because everybody’s talking about how he doesn’t have experience and that the Lakers should’ve probably went in another direction. But I’m super excited to get back and work with him because I know the competitive nature that he works with every day.”
Reaves also has a chip on his shoulder since many speculated that guard isn't talented enough to be where is today.
The guard grew up as a small town kid, far from the bright lights and bustle of Los Angeles. The Newark, Arkansas native was an undrafted prospect that got his start in Los Angeles by means of a two-way deal with the team. Reaves eventually performed his way to a standard NBA contract.
In July of 2023, Reaves signed a four-year max extension with the Lakers. The deal is worth $53 million. He was one of the Lakers most reliable scorers last season, but several people doubted the guard's abilities.
Redick and Reaves both have their work cut out for them in 2024. As a coach, Redick will have to prove his coaching abilities are bright enough for the Los Angeles spotlight. As a player, Reaves will have to prove he isn't a Jeremy Lin-type player and actually has longevity in his NBA career.
