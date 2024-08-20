Laker Great Has Surprising Hall of Fame Comp for LeBron James' Historic 22nd Season
Over time in NBA history, we have seen plenty of great players come through but we have never seen a player stay in their prime for as long as LeBron James has. The current superstar of the Los Angeles Lakers has defied what we have come to know about aging in the NBA.
James is about to enter his 22nd NBA season but is still one of the best players in the league. He will be turning 40 years old during this upcoming season, somehow staving off a massive decline.
While James isn't the same player that he once was, he has learned how to dominate on the court in other ways. His athleticism isn't the same but he has improved his 3-point shot to still make a difference on the floor.
The way James has been playing is incredible and something that we have never seen. But that didn't stop former Lakers great Michael Cooper from giving him a Hall-of-Fame comparison as he gets ready for the new year.
Cooper spoke with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson on Scoop B Radio to discuss James and his comparison was a little interesting.
"Magic when he came back from retirement. You know, LeBron still has athleticism but is not at the level we’re used to seeing. But he still has the knowledge and smarts."
James has been compared to Magic Johnson in the past so this is nothing new. But comparing him to the older version of Johnson does make some sense.
However, James is still one of the top players in the NBA and can still take over a game whenever he wants. Johnson was still a good player but wasn't as dominant as James currently is.
James will be looking to win his fifth NBA title this season, along with co-star Anthony Davis. Together, they form one of the better duos around the league but the supporting cast will need to step up for the Lakers to win.
With new head coach JJ Redick in place, the Lakers are confident in the group that they have. Despite a lack of significant changes to the roster from last season, Los Angeles is trusting in Redick to maximize the core group of players.
The journey for another title begins soon for the Lakers, with James leading the way as he has since he joined the organization in 2018.
More Lakers: Lakers Legend Michael Cooper Gives Heartfelt Reaction To Getting Jersey Number Retired