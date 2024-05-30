Lakers News: Former 2020 Champ Being Eyeballed As Possible Assistant Coach?
Former NBA All-Star point guard and 2020 Los Angeles Lakers champion Rajon Rondo is considered a possible candidate for an assistant coach role, The Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike reported in his latest column.
"Rumors of the Lakers' staffing plans have run throughout the league during the past two weeks, with some names most commonly mentioned including former head coach Scott Brooks and assistants Sam Cassell and Jared Dudley," Woike writes. "Ex-Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has also been under consideration, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly."
Rondo, 38, played three seasons with the Purple and Gold. He played in the NBA from 2006-22 and won the other of his two titles as a starter with the Boston Celtics in 2008.
The former Kentucky Wildcat is one of the most prominent minds the NBA has ever seen and played a vital role in two of the titles he has secured. Rondo has always been praised for his high basketball IQ, and now that could be displayed on the sideline as a part of the Lakers coaching staff. Rondo, along with James Borrego, Sam Cassell, and Jared Dudley, have emerged as candidates for JJ Redick's potential staff.
Redick is viewed as the top candidate to become the next Lakers head coach. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted that Los Angeles is "nowhere close" to hiring their 29th head coach.
If L.A. decides to go the Redick route, Rondo would be a sweet addition alongside a potential first-time head coach.
