Lakers News: LA Unveils 2024 Summer League Roster
The dog days of summer are upon us, and while it may be a dead period for some, it's far from a dead period for the NBA. Summer League is upon us, and the Los Angeles Lakers will look to show and show out this summer.
The Lakers have announced their roster for the upcoming California Classic in San Francisco and the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas. The roster consists of 13 players, including two returners, center Colin Castleton and forward Maxwell Lewis.
The other notable players on the roster are drafted rookies Dalton Knecht, and Bronny James Jr., The Lakers, will be one of the more exciting teams this summer in large part due to James Jr., whom the Lakers selected with the No. 55 overall pick.
The journey will start on July 6 in San Francisco and continue through July 6-10. L.A. will tip off the California classic with back-to-back games against the Sacramento Kings on July 6 at 1:30 p.m. PT, followed by a matchup with the Golden Ss State Warriors on July 7 at 3:30 p.m. PT. L.A. will play their last game in the Bay Area against the Miami Heat on July 10 at 4 p.m. PT.
The Lakers will start off their Vegas journey on July 12 against the Houston Rockets, followed by a matchup against the Boston Celtics on July 15, Atlanta Hawks on July 17, and Cleveland Cavaliers on July 18.
This summer should be one to remember. We can't wait to see these players come together.
