Lakers Will Try to Trade for All-Star Guard If He Doesn’t Extend with Current Team
The Los Angeles Lakers, long linked to potentially putting in a bid for five-time Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, are allegedly still open to doing that, per Sam Amico of Hoopswire (via NBA Central).
The Purple and Gold will have three future draft picks at their disposal once this year's NBA Draft tips off, in addition to solid veteran contracts like those of starting point guard D'Angelo Russell (who possesses an $18.7 million player option for next season), power forward Rui Hachimura (who'll earn $17 million next season), shooting guard Austin Reaves (slated to make $13 million in 2024-25), and reserve guard Gabe Vincent ($11 million, although that will be harder to deal given his health-related availability issues last year).
Mitchell has just one guaranteed year left on his current maximum contract with the Cavs, worth a fairly reasonable $35.4 million, plus a $37.1 million player option for 2025-26 that he seems likely to decline in favor of a longer-term, higher-paying deal. He proved his mettle as the best player on a Cleveland club that made the second round in the Eastern Conference playoffs this year, before an injury held him out of the final two contests of an eventual five-game loss to the Boston Celtics. In the postseason, Mitchell averaged 29.6 points on .476/.354/.815 shooting splits, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 and 1.3 steals in his 10 healthy bouts for the Cavaliers.
A dynamic multi-level scorer and distributor, the 27-year-old could slot in nicely for L.A.'s present, alongside aging 31-plus-year-old All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and could work well for the club's future.
