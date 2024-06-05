Lakers News: Is Los Angeles Head Coaching Gig JJ Redick's to Lose?
During a recent episode of ESPN's "Hoop Collective" podcast, host Brian Windhorst indicated that Los Angeles is trying to communicate to candidates that it's still deep in its search for a replacement for Darvin Ham, who was let go just two years into his four-season contract, despite having led the Lakers to a Western Conference Finals appearance just last year.
Windhorst added, however, that he had heard rumblings Redick was already emerging as L.A.'s preferred pick.
“I have some people saying, ‘This is J.J. Redick’s job’ that I trust,” Windhorst said (transcription via RealGM).“I have some people saying this is a process that is not complete. I suspect I know something, but I am just going to tell you that there’s multiple streams of information. [New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach] James Borrego has had multiple meetings with the Lakers. I do think that he is a viable candidate for sure, but I think J.J. Redick is a very strong candidate. And he also is calling the (NBA) Finals for our network on ABC and ESPN. So it is what it is.”
Though he never became the star he was while at Duke, Redick enjoyed a stellar career as a critical role player on several playoff contenders. He was even a fringe All-Star candidate during his years with a loaded Philadelphia 76ers squad, though he never made the cut. He finished with career averages of 12.8 points on .447/.415/.892 shooting splits, two rebounds and two dimes across 940 career regular season games. In addition to his ESPN duties, Redick hosts a pair of podcasts on his own network: "The Old Man And The Three" and "Mind The Game," the latter of which is co-hosted by current Lakers All-Star LeBron James, who's Redick's age... even though Redick has been retired for three years after a 15-season career.
