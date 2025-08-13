Lakers’ $51 Million Forward Named Top Trade Candidate Heading Into Season
A key Los Angeles Lakers forward might become a viable trade chip as the 2025-26 season fast approaches.
L.A. has been going through significant roster upheaval since the start of the calendar year. The team flipped D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets for 3-and-D forward Dorian Finney Smith, then blew everyone's mind when it managed to steal five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic, plus backup bigs Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, from the Dallas Mavericks for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a single first-round draft pick.
Once summer hit after an all-too-brief playoff appearance, the changes continued. Finney-Smith departed in free agency to sign with the rising Houston Rockets. The Lakers also moved up in the 2025 NBA Draft for the right to select forward Adou Thiero out of Arkansas with the No. 36 pick.
Los Angeles also brought in three new rotation pieces: starting center Deandre Ayton (replacing the weirdly re-signed Jaxson Hayes), former Defensive Player of the Year guard Marcus Smart, and floor-spacing forward Jake LaRavia.
Still, in a young and deep Western Conference, these moves still don't feel like quite enough to move L.A. into true contender status. The team faces a lot of question marks about its perimeter defense.
RB Hayek of ClutchPoints posits that forward Rui Hachimura, who had been starting at the three spot but at 6-foot-8 is really more of a power forward, could be a potential trade piece for the Lakers to reconfigure their roster.
A Rui Hachimura Trade Could Help L.A. Reshape Its Future
"Hachimura is still a young forward who has a lot of value around the league. If there comes a scenario where the team needs to consolidate salary for a larger attraction, then the $17 million contract would be a critical trading option," Hayek writes. "Likewise, his inconsistent defense and rebounding have been a major reason for the great need for big men. Despite being a tall player, the Lakers forward has not always been the best on the boards."
Los Angeles Needs to be Active on the Trade Market This Year
In 59 healthy bouts for L.A. last year, the 27-year-old Gonzaga product averaged 13.1 points on .509/.413/.770 shooting splits, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals a night. Rebounding, to Hayek's point, has never been Hachimura's strength, but playing out of position certainly hasn't helped him clean up the glass much.
The Japanese-born Hachimura has enjoyed an active offseason, training with sumo wrestlers, traveling to the U.K. and most recently to his hometown of Toyama.
"The only scenario that sees the Lakers trade Hachimura would include a major need for a top-tier player, or someone who can win the board battle," Hayek adds. "Because they already have James, Doncic, and Reaves as shooters, the need for another one is not high."
