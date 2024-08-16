Lakers’ Anthony Davis Snubbed for Olympics Honor
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star center Anthony Davis was snubbed out of FIBA's Best Defensive Player accolade in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The award was instead given to Aleksa Avramovic of Serbia. Avramovic was Serbia's No. 3 guy, following Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Avramovic played an average of 19.9 minutes per game but tallied 10 steals at the Olympics. The guard is regarded as a defensive specialist.
In a roster full of stars, Davis played a subtle role on Team USA, but his efforts off the bench were crucial in securing a gold medal.
LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant received a majority of the media's attention following Team USA's quest for gold, but in their shadows was Davis and his pivotal performances against Serbia and France.
Davis didn't score crazy points like Curry and Durant. He didn't rank atop the MVP ladder like his Lakers teammate James. But Davis was crucial in the back end of the court for Team USA.
Davis averaged 8.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals in the Paris Olympics.
The 6-foot-10 big man played a part in shutting down France's Victor Wembanyama and anchored Team USA's interior. He saw 20 minutes of time on the court in the American victory.
Davis also aided Team USA in slowing down three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic in the semifinals. This wasn't the first time the pair have gone head to head, only this time it was on an international court.
His efforts were lost in the midst of Curry scoring 36 points to help lead Team USA to a historic comeback win. Curry's 36 points was one short of Carmelo Anthony's U.S. Olympic record.
“Serbia was brilliant today, and I am really humbled to have been a part of this game,” Team USA head coach Steve Kerr told The Athletic's Joe Vardon following the comeback win. “It’s one of the greatest basketball games I’ve ever been a part of.”
NBA defensive great and Olympic gold medalist Andre Iguodala credited Davis and teammate Devin Booker as the unsung heroes of USA basketball.
The Lakers star's impact on the court was beyond the numbers and ultimately reminded NBA fans of who Davis is.
Lakers fans should be hopeful that Davis carries the momentum from Team USA's gold medal into the NBA season. His defensive performances in Paris were reminiscent of his dominant days in the league.
An All-Defensive First Teamer in 2023-24, Davis needs to carry over his Paris performance to the States this season.
