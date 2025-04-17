Lakers' Austin Reaves has NSFW Plan to Defeat the Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers don't have an easy first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They are one of the tougher defenses to face in the playoffs because of how big they are.
Even though the Lakers have one of the best offenses in the entire league when they are healthy, they still will have a massive challenge scoring against a Timberwolves team that has great defense in the backcourt and at center.
Austin Reaves knows a thing or two about scoring against good defense. He had the best year of his career during the regular season, especially scoring the ball.
Read more: Lakers' LeBron James Could be Dealing With Significant Injury Ahead of Playoffs
Reaves is one of the best third-scorers in the league, but he was asked about what it will take for the Lakers to score against a really large Timberwolves team. His response was NSFW.
"Yeah, you just got to play hard as s--- every possession. You win by the smallest margin, or you lose by the smallest margin in the playoffs, as we could tell from last year. Obviously, this isn't the same team. But if you go back and watch last year's games, one thing here or there could have changed the whole series."
Reaves understands that this series will come down to effort. The Lakers will have to figure out a way to play harder than the Wolves in every game this series if they want to get the win.
The Lakers feel good with their ability to score against the Wolves because of the fact that they have Luka Doncic. Doncic handled the Mavs last year en route to making the NBA Finals.
More Lakers news: Anthony Edwards Brutally Dismisses Lakers Playoff Matchup
With how poor the Lakers are on defense in the backcourt, they're going to need to score a lot of points to beat the Timberwolves in this series. Scoring against their length will have to come down to effort.
JJ Redick will certainly scheme up some plays to help the team get some easy baskets. That's something that the Lakers have been able to lean on this year.
Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Mark Williams Fires Off Unexpected Jab at Lakers on Social Media
Stephen A Smith Crushes Nico Harrison Over Lakers' Luka Doncic Trade Response
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.