Stephen A Smith Crushes Nico Harrison Over Lakers' Luka Doncic Trade Response
The Los Angeles Lakers were able to acquire Luka Doncic in a trade that will go down in NBA history. Trading Anthony Davis for Doncic was one of the biggest no-brainers in the history of the league.
Nico Harrison recently tried to defend the trade in his first public comments with local Dallas reporters. This was his first chance that he allowed media around him as he explained why he did what he did.
Harrison essentially explained it by saying that he believes defense wins championships. He thinks that Davis is going to be a defensive anchor for the team moving forward.
Read more: Dallas GM Offers Brutal Honestly on Why Luka Doncic Was Traded to Lakers
His explanation did not go over well in Dallas, nor did it go over well with ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith. Smith took a blow torch to Harrison's explanation on First Take.
"We'll see how well this trade works. If everybody is on the floor, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Gafford, Lively, and these cats. Of course, I think they're right in the mix...but knowing that's not the case, knowing that they were chanting to fire you, knowing how Luka looked when he came into your house, how anemic Anthony Davis looked while Luka was dropping 45 on that basketball court, it might behoove you to not talk at all."
It seems that Smith has a big issue with the way Harrison handled the press conference. Initially, reporters were not allowed to have video cameras or any tape recorders during this press conference.
More Lakers news: Wild Luka Doncic Stat Shows Just How Dominant He's Been With Lakers
Eventually, he relented and allowed some tape recorders. Still, Smith doesn't like that he even let that happen in the first place. This trade needs more of an explanation.
The Lakers are giddy that they have Doncic on their team. They are preparing to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team that Doncic handled quite easily last year when he was with the Mavericks.
Doncic is going to be a focal point of the playoffs for Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Davis and the Mavs are fighting to even make the playoffs and have to beat the Kings in a play-in game in order to do so.
So far, Los Angeles can claim victory in this trade.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers' JJ Redick Awards Bronny James Shocking Grade for Rookie Season
Former NBA Champion Believes Lakers' Luka Doncic's Biggest Issue Will be Exposed in Playoffs
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.