Anthony Edwards Brutally Dismisses Lakers Playoff Matchup
All-NBA Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards has been in the midst of another stellar season, and is fast emerging as one of the best wings in the league.
Across 79 contests for Minnesota this regular season, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 27.6 points on .447/.395/.837 shooting splits, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists a night.
Unquestionably the best player on the Timberwolves, Edwards led the franchise to a solid 49-33 record and the West's No. 6 seed. The club is looking to return to at least the Western Conference Finals, during its first season without five-time All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns — who's now rocking rims on the New York Knicks.
Minnesota replaced Towns with guard Donte DiVincenzo and three-time All-Star power forward Julius Randle, a defensive sieve who frequently struggles when the lights shine brightest in the playoffs.
Now, the Timberwolves are facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers, who despite sporting a marginally better record (50-32) are three playoff seeds above Minnesota.
The matchup tips off on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PT in Crypto.com Arena.
Given how crowded the West proved to be this year, playoff seeds were still being determined heading into the final game of the 2024-25 regular season.
Edwards' Timberwolves could have finished as a No. 5 or No. 6 seed, depending on the outcomes of the Golden State Warriors' matchup with the L.A. Clippers and the Timberwolves' game against the lowly Utah Jazz on Sunday.
According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the three-time All-Star was surprisingly flippant with regards to whomever his playoff opposition could be. That was more a vote of confidence in his own squad than a vote of no confidence in the opposition, however.
“I don’t give a damn. Whoever,” Edwards said, when asked who he would prefer between the Denver Nuggets and the Lakers, prior to their playoff matchup-determining, 116-106 April 13 victory over the Jazz. “We ready.”
In the game, Edwards scored 43 points on 15-of-31 shooting from the field (7-of-18 from distance) and 6-of-7 shooting from the foul line, grabbed six rebounds, passed for five assists, swiped three steals and blocked one shot.
