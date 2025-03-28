Lakers' Austin Reaves Injury Status Downgraded Ahead of Game vs Grizzlies
The Los Angeles Lakers could be without their starting guard, Austin Reaves, for their matchup on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Reaves is listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain.
The Lakers will travel to Memphis for the final game of this four-game road trip. Reaves suffered a right ankle injury on Thursday night against the Bulls. However, that did not keep him out of the contest.
The fourth-year guard has been on a strong run, appearing in four straight games and averaging 24.3 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.0 three-pointers in 35.8 minutes per contest. Dalton Knecht and Jordan Goodwin could see increased playing time if Reaves is unavailable on Saturday.
Reaves led all scorers with 30 points in the Lakers' loss to the Bulls, delivering an efficient performance from the field and a flawless showing at the free-throw line.
Despite a slow start to March, he has found his rhythm over the last nine games, averaging 26.9 points, 5.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 3.0 three-pointers in 36.6 minutes per game while shooting an impressive 53.4 percent from the floor.
Reaves has been vital for the Lakers, establishing himself as the third-best player on the team. In the season, Reaves is averaging 19.9 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three in 65 games and 34.7 minutes of action.
Reaves will do his best to play in his 66th game of the season, which will be meaningful for both teams. L.A. is the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-29 record, while the Grizzlies have the same record but are the No. 5 seed.
With or without Reaves, the Lakers will look to win the season series, 3-1, and have the tiebreaker over Memphis as the two jockey for playoff seeding.
The Grizzlies hold a 26-20 record against Western Conference opponents and rank fourth in the conference with 28.8 assists per game, led by Desmond Bane, who averages 5.5.
Meanwhile, the Lakers have gone 30-13 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles sits ninth in the conference in defensive rebounding, averaging 33.0 per game, with Luka Doncic leading the way at 7.6.
L.A. has struggled recently, posting a 4-6 record over its last 10 games. During that stretch, the Lakers have averaged 113.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.9 steals, and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. However, their opponents have outscored them, averaging 119.0 points per contest.
More Lakers: Lakers' LeBron James Slams Entire Team For Breaking Down Against Bulls
Lakers Officially Make Contract Decision on Jordan Goodwin
Grizzlies Surprisingly Fire Head Coach Just Before Game vs Lakers
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.