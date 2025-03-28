Grizzlies Surprisingly Fire Head Coach Just Before Game vs Lakers
Just before their game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Memphis Grizzlies have announced that they have fired head coach Taylor Jenkins. This is truly a shock for everyone around the NBA, and nobody saw this coming.
Memphis GM Zach Kleiman released a statement about the incident.
“I’m genuinely appreciative of Taylor’s contributions to this team and this city over the past six seasons. This was a difficult decision given the consistent and tangible development of our players and overall success under Taylor’s leadership. I wish Taylor the very best going forward.”
This is truly a shocking move from the Grizzlies just before the start of the postseason. Memphis is one of the better teams in the Western Conference, so this move took everyone by surprise.
Currently, the Grizzlies sit with a record of 44-29 on the season, sitting in the No. 5 spot of the West standings. Memphis has been seen as one of the better teams this year, but injuries have derailed them a little of late.
With this game against the Lakers tomorrow, Memphis will look to an interim head coach. Much like when the Sacramento Kings fired Mike Brown earlier in the season, Los Angeles will be taking on a team coming off a firing.
Los Angeles will be looking to get back on track following a bad loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers blew a late lead against Chicago and couldn't recover. Chicago ended up hitting a game-winning shot from half-court to sink the Lakers at home.
This game against the Grizzlies has massive playoff implications due to the two sides being tied in the standings. The winner would claim the No. 4 seed for themselves, at least for the time being.
The firing of Jenkins certainly could play a role in how things turn out down the line. Memphis has enjoyed great success under his leadership, and this could change everything just before the start of the postseason.
