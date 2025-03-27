Lakers Officially Make Contract Decision on Jordan Goodwin
The Los Angeles Lakers have converted guard Jordan Goodwin's contract to a standard deal.
This comes after Goodwin played the final eligible game with the Lakers on a two-way deal on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared via X.
"The Los Angeles Lakers are converting two-way Jordan Goodwin to a standard NBA contract, making him playoff eligible, sources tell ESPN. Goodwin has emerged as a key reserve for JJ Redick, averaging 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 20.5 minutes while shooting 41% from 3," wrote Charania.
The deal is a two-year deal with a team option for next season.
To make room for Goodwin, L.A. has waived veteran forward Cam Reddish.
Goodwin has played a vital role for the Lakers, and they expect that to continue now that he is playoff eligible. The 26-year-old has proven to be key for the Lakers, who have had a good season thus far.
He has earned the trust of first-time head coach JJ Redick, establishing himself as among the top 8 or 9 of the Lakers' playoff rotation. Goodwin started the season with the Lakes, participating in training camp, but was limited to just one preseason game with Los Angeles.
Goodwin joined the Lakers G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, and ultimately signed a two-way deal with the NBA Lakers on Feb. 7. From that moment on, he has been great for the purple and gold.
Redick played Goodwin in his first eligible game on Feb. 8 against the Pacers and stood out. In that contest, Goodwin tallied 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, four rebounds, and one assist. More importantly, he was pesky on defense, which the fans and team loved about him.
In 19 appearances for the Lakers this season, Goodwin has contributed 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 47 percent from the field and an impressive 41.3 percent from beyond the arc in 20.5 minutes of action.
Before joining the Lakers, he spent parts of two seasons in the G League with the Capital City Go-Go during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns.
If everything falls into place for L.A., their playoff rotation could feature LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jaxson Hayes, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, and potentially Goodwin.
