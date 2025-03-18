Lakers Beat Spurs, How Many Points Did Bronny James Score?
Following a dismal four-game losing streak without their starting frontcourt, the Los Angeles Lakers have managed to turn things around thanks to the returns of Luka Doncic and Jaxson Hayes to their lineup over the weekend. Starting forwards LeBron James and Rui Hachimura remain sidelined.
First, Los Angeles beat a listless and largely healthy Phoenix Suns squad 107-96 during a Sunday matinee, although Bradley Beal departed the contest and was later ruled out for the next week due to a left hamstring strain, per The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.
The very next day, the Lakers doubled their win streak to two games — both at Crypto.com Arena — by blowing out a very injured San Antonio Spurs squad missing both its All-Stars in center Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. Wembanyama and Fox have been ruled out for the year with blood clots and left pinkie finger tendon repair, respectively.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Dalton Knecht Proving Why Initial Lakers Trade Was a Mistake
In their 125-109 massacre of San Antonio, the Lakers were up by double digits late enough for head coach JJ Redick to feel comfortable inserting non-rotation reserve rookie guard Bronny James, the 20-year-old son of LeBron, into the lineup at the end of the game.
The 6-foot-2 USC product, who has been balling out in the G League of late, capitalized on his opportunity.
Bronny James took just two shots, both triple attempts, in his 2:30 of action. He made one, a 26-foot step-back trey, to essentially ice the game with 1:09 left in regulation. Bronny improved the Lakers' advantage to 125-107 with that jumper. Only one more bucket, a Blake Wesley jumper for the Spurs, was scored by either side.
LeBron James, meanwhile, has missed the past five consecutive contests with a strained groin.
Doncic and guard Austin Reaves were the stars of the night for Los Angeles, which improved to a 42-25 record and the Western Conference's No. 4 seed with the win.
Reaves finished with a team-high 30 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the field (5-of-13 from deep) and 1-of-1 shooting from the foul line, seven rebounds, six assists and a pair of steals.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Bronny James Gets Brutally Honest About NBA Development with Lakers
Doncic had an inefficient shooting night but managed to draw a ton of contact, notching 21 points on just 5-of-20 shooting from the floor but 10-of-13 shooting from the charity stripe. He also dished out 14 dimes and grabbed nine boards.
Hayes had nine points and 11 boards, while substitute starting forwards Jordan Goodwin and Dorian Finney-Smith each had 15. Alex Len, who had been starting for Hayes, was a healthy scratch — Christian Koloko replaced him as JJ Redick's top backup center.
Guard Gabe Vincent (11 points) and swingman Dalton Knecht (13) each also scored in double figures off the bench.
In 20 games for L.A. proper, Bronny is averaging 1.7 points on .263/.227/.727 shooting splits, plus 0.5 rebounds. Across nine regular season bouts for the Lakers' NBAGL affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, Bronny is logging averages of 20.6 points on .431/.361/.800 shooting splits, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals a night.
More Los Angeles Lakers:
Shams Charania Reveals Wild Details of How Lakers Trade for Luka Doncic Went Down
Mavericks Owner Continues to Make Things Worse After Lakers Trade of Luka Doncic
Latest Trade Proposal Has Lakers Finally Land 5-Time All-Star Guard
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.