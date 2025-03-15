Bronny James Gets Brutally Honest About NBA Development With Lakers
Rookie Los Angeles Lakers point guard Bronny James, son of 21-time All-Star Lakers forward LeBron James, played some rare rotation minutes on Friday night, in a valiant 131-126 loss against the mighty Denver Nuggets.
With four normal L.A. starters and two key reserves shelves, the Lakers were certainly not expected to keep things as close as they did. That would feel like a win in and of itself for lesser teams, but for a 40-24 Lakers club that just fell to the No. 5 seed and could plummet to the No. 7 seed if it isn't careful, there are no moral victories this season.
The Lakers were so shorthanded that the younger James, normally not a part of JJ Redick's actual rotation, played major minutes. In 15:43 of action, the 6-foot-2 USC product scored five points on 1-of-5 shooting from the field (all long range attempts), plus 2-of-2 shooting from the free throw line. James also grabbed two rebounds and swiped one steal.
During his postgame comments on his night, the younger James spoke about his unusual season, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. He's been toggled between Los Angeles and its NBAGL affiliate squad, the South Bay Lakers, for most of the year.
When asked about his surprising call up from the South Bay Lakers and his surprisingly robust rotation minutes, James was candid regarding his approach to the game.
"I'm always just trying to stay ready, as much as I can, whether I play in the G League or up here with the big guys," Bronny said. "I'm always ready to go at it and give my full effort."
The younger James reflected on embracing his role as mostly a G League player this season.
"I always just try to stay as low-key as I can," James said.
“Putting in work behind the scenes, it’s just been very good for me. I worked all summer before the draft. I'm still working right now, so I can see improvement and it’s been going well for me,” James said.
James' one made triple was nailed in the face of three-time league MVP Denver center Nikola Jokic.
"Thought I was pretty good [in] the role I'm playing, being a defensive guy — making the right plays, knocking down a couple threes," James said.
For the record, again, he actually only knocked down one of his five 3-point looks (20 percent), not a couple.
"For now, [I'm] just filling the role that my team needs," James said.
The 20-year-old got real with regards to when he finds out whether he's playing for the Lakers proper or for South Bay.
"I'm playing it by ear, I don't really know until 24 hours or less beforehand," James said. "Again, just always staying ready for whatever comes at me."
In his 19 games with the Lakers, Bronny James is averaging 1.6 points on 25 percent shooting from the floor and 72.7 percent shooting from the foul line, plus 0.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists.
Across 20 regular season bouts with the South Bay Lakers, James is averaging a far more enticing 20.6 points while slashing .431/.361/800, plus 5.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals a night.
