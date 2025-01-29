Lakers Have Held Internal Talks About Potentially Adding This Top East Center: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly had 'internal conversations' on one of their long-time trade targets, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner.
Brett Siegel and Anthony Irwin of Clutch Points shared the news via X.
"According to sources with knowledge of the situation, the Lakers have held extensive conversations about Turner internally and are weighing whether it makes sense to put both the first-rounders they can move this trade deadline on the table for him."
The Lakers have reportedly had internal discussions about whether to pursue the 10-year center.
The 28-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season for the first time, and it is likely that he could be on the move.
For the Pacers to not let him walk for nothing, a trade prior to the deadline is highly likely. However, it is unclear if he is indeed on the trading block.
Turner would need to tell the Pacers that he has no interest in resigning, and then things could get a bit interesting. Nonetheless, as things stand, it is unclear if Turner will be moved in the coming days.
If that becomes the case, the Lakers would be a team that will be interested. Last week, Lakers superstar center Anthony Davis said in an interview with Shams Charania that he would love for L.A. to add another center.
"I think we need another big," Davis said. "I feel like I've always been at my best when I've been the 4, having a big out there."
Turner would be a perfect fit. He is a modern big who can stretch the floor on offense and is a phenomenal interior defender. A potential Davis and Turner combination could do wonders for L.A.'s title hopes.
Whether it is Turner or not, a trade for a big man could happen as we approach the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
It was announced on Wednesday that Davis would be re-evaluated in one week due to an abdominal muscle strain.
The severity of it is unclear, but if Davis is out for a significant period, the Lakers will need a reliable and dependable big, which Turner certainly would be.
The Lakers are in need of a trade to bolster their chances of a deep playoff run. Their current roster is not strong enough to compete in the West, but a trade or two could certainly put them in contention.
