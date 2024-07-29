Lakers Being Linked With Familiar Name Once Again on Trade Market
The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Portland Trail Blazers power forward Jerami Grant as a potential trade target this offseason. NBA analyst Jake Weinbach suggests a trade for Grant could involve the Lakers trading Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, and a future first-round pick back to the Trail Blazers.
In this scenario, the Lakers would have to give up several important assets from their team, particularly with Hachimura. Hachimura was a productive role player for the Lakers last season, averaging 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent saw limited time on the court, but have promise if the Lakers were to retain them.
The Lakers are still seeking a major offseason move after missing out on several big targets earlier this offseason including Klay Thompson, DeMar DeRozan, and Paul George, despite being one of the final two teams Thompson considered. They are restricted both in terms of a limited amount of cap space as well as few strong players available on the market.
Grant could prove to be a much-needed addition for the Lakers, and has been more productive than the trio the Lakers would give up in the suggested scenario. The 30-year-old NBA veteran is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, having averaged 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game for the Trail Blazers in 2023-24.
He has averaged at least 19 points per game each of his last four seasons and would give the Lakers another scoring threat.
If the Lakers managed to acquire Grant, it would be the sixth team for Grant, who has previously played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and Trail Blazers.