Lakers’ Luka Doncic Shades Mavericks Following Body Transformation With LA
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic showed off his impressive body transformation on the cover of Men's Health magazine.
More news: Lakers’ Luka Doncic Makes Stunning Revelation About Offseason Prep
Doncic, who was in New York at Yankee Stadium on Monday, joined the Yankees broadcast and was asked about his viral transformation in just a few months this offseason.
The Yankees announcers suggested he send the Dallas Mavericks a copy of the magazine after reports circulated about him being out of shape and the Dallas organization having an issue with his weight.
Doncic responded by throwing a little shade their way.
"They probably saw it," Doncic said with a laugh. "I don't have to worry about that."
More news: Lakers Taking Major Swing to Ensure Luka Doncic Signs Extension This Summer
Doncic was traded to the Lakers in a stunning move in early February that sent Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick to the Mavericks.
It was a move that no one would have seen coming in a million years. The expectation from everyone outside the Dallas organization was that Doncic would not only spend his entire career as a Maverick but also eventually bring a championship (or multiple championships) to the city.
Instead, Dallas had other plans. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and ownership did not believe that Doncic could be a player to lead them to the promised land due to his weight and conditioning issues, as well as his work ethic or lack thereof.
The Mavericks are betting that Doncic's body will ultimately fail him. However, Doncic and his team had other plans in mind. There have been multiple photos throughout the summer that have shown Doncic in top shape, looking significantly leaner.
The five-time All-Star is one of three players in league history to garner five All-NBA First Team selections before age 26, joining Kevin Durant and Tim Duncan. He is well on his way to Springfield, and all signs point to him donning the purple and gold when he is eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame if all goes well.
Doncic is eligible for a four-year $228 million extension with the Lakers starting on August 2.
More news: Lakers' LeBron James Appears to Reveal Decision on Future in New Instagram Post