Lakers Breakout Guard Claimed by Suns in Brutal Move for LA
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Goodwin is staying in the Western Conference.
Goodwin will sign a free agent deal with the Phoenix Suns.
The Lakers waived Goodwin on Sunday in order to clear up space for Marcus Smart on their roster. The last thing the Lakers wanted to do was get rid of Goodwin, but they had no choice but to make the tough move.
Goodwin is under a $2.3 million contract with only $25,000 guaranteed. That now means $25,000 is off the Lakers' books for the upcoming season.
The 26-year-old made a name for himself last season for the Lakers. His stellar defense and hustle for the purple and gold were vital, and he did his part to lead the team to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
In 29 appearances with the Lakers alongside five starts, Goodwin averaged 5.6 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from 3-point range.
Goodwin will head back to the Suns after a brief stint during the 2023-24 season. In 40 appearances that season, the Illinois native averaged 5.0 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.6 steals in 14.0 minutes of action.
Prior to the 2024 trade deadline, Goodwin was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team trade involving the Memphis Grizzlies, but was waived the next day. A few days later, Goodwin signed with the Grizzlies to finish the 2024 season.
