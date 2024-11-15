Lakers' Bronny James Almost Saw His Mom Fight a Fan Due to On-Court Diss
Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Bronny James, son of 20-time All-Star Lakers combo forward LeBron, has looked fairly raw in his first games for L.A. and its G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. Across his first six contests with Los Angeles proper, the No. 55 pick out of USC in this summer's 2024 NBA Draft has averaged 0.7 points on 16.7 percent shooting from the field and 100 percent shooting from the charity stripe, plus 0.3 assists and 0.2 rebounds across 2.7 minutes a night.
Still, the fact that 39-year-old LeBron James and 20-year-old Bronny James are taking the floor together has made league history. They are the first father-son tandem to ever suit up simultaneously on the hardwood in the NBA.
In his lone contest for the South Bay Lakers so far, a 110-96 victory over the Salt Lake City Stars (the Utah Jazz's NBAGL affiliate) last Saturday, Bronny James scored six points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field (0-of-4 shooting from 3-point range) and 1-of-1 shooting from the free throw line, four assists (against five turnovers), three rebounds, two steals and a block in 31.4 minutes. Two-way player Quincy Olivari II was the star of the game, scoring 28 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the floor (7-of-15 from beyond the arc), grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing out six assists, and nabbing a steal.
Being the son of one of the greatest basketball stars in the history of the game has long made the 6-foot-2 guard the target of fan ire, even prior to his days playing for the Lakers or Trojans.
Bronny's mom, Savannah, almost got into it with a fan during his pre-college days. Savannah James broke down the moment on her very entertaining podcast "Everybody's Crazy."
"Yeah, so, short story, when I had the baby (Zhuri James) on my hip, 'bout to go and try to fight a man, he was flicking Bronny off in a game," Savannah James said. "And you know how you say you gotta be an adult and talk to the people head-on? I marched up them bleachers with Zhuri, little tiny Zhuri. What am I gonna do? I'm talkin' to a man, like, 'So, you flickin' my son off? That's what we doin' at this game?' 'Oh no, I was doin' that to my son. That's what we do.' Okay, so now you crazy. You just randomly flippin' your son off while he playin' the game? That's odd, but yeah, alright."
As now one of the top 450 or so basketball players in the world, Bronny James seems fully capable of fighting his own battles these days.
