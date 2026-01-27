Lakers Coach JJ Redick Shares Unexpected Stance on NBA GOAT Debate

The GOAT debate in the NBA and in any professional sports is ongoing, as narratives change almost daily, with iconic players rising and falling in fans' and media rankings. However, when it comes to basketball, the consensus seems to be that the debate comes down to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Ever since Jordan won his sixth NBA title with the Bulls back in 1998, many have dubbed him the GOAT, with his 6-0 record in the NBA Finals and his absolute dominance during his era being the main reasons. James, however, gets the nod from some for his incredible longevity, his status as the league's new all-time leading scorer, and his four titles.

With James still playing at 41 in his 23rd season, the Lakers star is trying to add to his resume, making the debate a hot topic.

JJ Redick Shares His Thoughts on the NBA GOAT Debate

Ahead of the Lakers' matchup against the Bulls on Monday in Chicago at the United Center, head coach JJ Redick was asked about the GOAT debate, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“It’s hard to compare eras and play styles. … Jordan is 1, LeBron is 1; Jordan is 2, LeBron is 2. However you want to do it, to me, they’re the two greatest players of all time” - JJ Redick on the NBA GOAT debate, with the Lakers in Chicago pic.twitter.com/mQPZOTtL8s — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 27, 2026

"I've always said that the greatest players in any era would be great in any era," Redick said. "It’s hard to compare eras and play styles. To me, it's even harder to compare stats. Jordan is No. 1, LeBron is No. 1; Jordan is No. 2, LeBron is No. 2. However you want to do it, to me, they’re the two greatest players of all time.

"I think the biggest thing is just, you hear stories about how LeBron prepares. I was never his teammate, so I didn't get to experience that firsthand, but now, being around him in the last year and a half, he's a maniac. He's maniacal about his approach and his preparation. Every single day is centered around, 'How do I prepare my body and my mind to play the next game. ... It's just the perfect example of any NBA basketball player of how to approach their career and their craft, and that's the reason he's been able to do it for so long at such a high level."

Even though Redick doesn't go as far as to dub James the GOAT, it seems pretty clear where he's leaning in the debate after seeing what he's seen from James while being his head coach in Los Angeles.

With James still playing at a high level and potentially playing another season or two, it'll be interesting to see what he can accomplish and how the GOAT debate evolves from here on out.