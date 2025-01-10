Lakers' Bronny James Responds to Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires
Los Angeles continues experiencing one of the most devastating natural disasters in history, as several wildfires around the city have resulted in thousands of homes and businesses being burned to the ground. The fire started in the Pacific Palisades, where lots of athletes and entertainers have been severely impacted.
With Los Angeles being a prominent city in the sports industry, it goes without saying lots of teams, athletes, and coaches have been impacted by the fires. The Los Angeles Lakers have already had to cancel regularly scheduled games, while the city continues watching communities evacuate while the fires rage on.
The Lakers were set to face off against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday evening, but quickly decided early in the day to cancel the home matchup. Nearly 180,000 families have been forced to evacuate their homes, while thousands have completely been demolished by the blaze.
It’s natural to assume the cancellations will continue, as the Lakers are scheduled for a four-game home stretch.
The NBA made a statement regarding the Los Angeles wildfires on their website, as the league continues monitoring the severity of the damage.
“The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time,” the league said on its website today. “We are grateful for the thousands of local firefighters and first responders who have demonstrated enormous bravery. Our prayers remain with those affected by the unimaginable devastation caused by the wildfires.”
Among those who have been impacted is Lakers head coach J.J. Redick, who lost his home after safely evacuating with his family.
“Our family, my wife’s family, my wife’s twin sister, they’ve evacuated. I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family,” he said Tuesday. “From the sound of things, with the winds coming (Tuesday night), I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and hope everybody stays safe.”
Social media has been flooded with reactions to this nightmare with lots of athletes and entertainers sending thoughts and prayers, and even requesting prayers. Lakers rookie Bronny James shared his thoughts on X saying, “Pray for LA”.
More decisions regarding the Lakers game schedule should be decided on in the near future.
Here is more information about the fires, please see below.
-L.A. County Fire Department
-L.A. County Government
-Watch Duty
Watch Duty organizes information on a map of the U.S., which is dotted with flame icons representing active wildfires
-Genasys Protect
Genasys Protect is a citizen site and app. Officials in your community use Genasys Protect to share safety information and instructions with you during emergencies.
To help, click here to donate to the California Fire Foundation.