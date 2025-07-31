Lakers’ Bronny James Reveals Cardiac Arrest is Still Affecting Him
The Los Angeles Lakers decided to draft Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. They did so because his father, LeBron James, persuaded them to do so.
James wasn't a strong player in his lone season in college, coming off the bench for USC and putting up modest stats. There were doubts he was even an NBA player.
Even though that is true, James also had a major health event in the summer prior to his freshman season at USC, suffering cardiac arrest. He revealed recently that he is still dealing with some effects of that.
More news: Lakers' Bronny James Looks Like Completely Different Player for LA
While speaking in an article to ESPN, he detailed what he is still going through.
"I get kind of sick easier now [since the cardiac arrest]. "Which is kind of weird, but I think it messed with my immune system a little bit. So, I would have times where I have to sit out, and that conditioning that I'm working on just goes away in that week of me being out."
That's certainly something significant, so he has to make sure that he takes care of himself before he improves as a basketball player. It's something he has to be conscious of for the rest of his career.
"Anytime you have a situation like this, it takes some time for the body's collaborative immune system to build back up," Lakers athletic trainer Mike Mancias told ESPN. "It's very normal to have even elite athletes experience this. But because of Bronny's age and condition, it [will happen] even faster."
More news: NBA Insider Reveals Top 3 Teams Interested in Signing Lakers' LeBron James After a Buyout
The Lakers are hoping that he can develop into a rotation player in the next couple of seasons. Bronny is a solid defensive player, but he has to get in better shape and be better at shooting the ball.
He is still hoping to develop into not just a rotation player, but a really good player once he has some time to grow into his body. He was just a rookie last season, after all.
As a rookie last season, James averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.
More news: Lakers Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends LeBron James Out for $109 Million All-Star, More
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.