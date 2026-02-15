Former Lakers Champion Takes Subtle Shot at LeBron James

In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Dalton Knecht with their first-round pick, then made a move many perceived as a favor to superstar LeBron James by selecting his son, Bronny James, with their second-round pick.

The new Lakers family duo made history by becoming the first father-son teammates in the NBA, but few had much faith that Bronny James would spend much time on the South Bay Lakers' roster, as the USC product was considered a player who needed a lot of work and development to make it on the NBA level.

Former Lakers Champion Ron Harper Sr. Takes a Shot at LeBron James

Although Bronny James has improved since the storied franchise drafted him, he's still a project with an uncertain future at the professional level, especially if LeBron James leaves the team this summer as expected.

The Lakers' brass and LeBron James himself have faced significant criticism for Bronny James being drafted by Los Angeles, as some believed it took away an opportunity from more deserving players and was a blatant example of nepotism.

On Saturday, former Lakers guard Ron Harper Sr., who has two sons currently playing in the NBA, Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs, and Boston Celtics' Ron Harper Jr., took a jab at LeBron James after teaming up with his kids for the Shooting Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend when asked if he expected his sons to play in the NBA.

"I’m not LeBron James," Harper Sr. said. "I’m not going to tell my kids what they have to do.”

There's no doubt that these comments by Harper Sr. are going to cause a stir, as even his kids had an interesting reaction in the video from Celtics on CLNS. They seemed a bit embarrassed and probably know the criticism will follow, as their five-time NBA champion father just put a target on his back, but he clearly doesn't seem fond of LeBron James and the way he handled Bronny James' situation.

Harper Sr. had quite a career in the NBA, winning three titles playing alongside Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls, and then finishing his career by winning two more playing with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal on the Lakers under legendary head coach Phil Jackson.

Clearly, Harper Sr. doesn't care how he's perceived; his accomplishments speak for themselves. He's now solely focused on his kids' careers, with Dylan Harper having a promising future playing alongside Victor Wembanyama on the Spurs and Ron Harper Jr. trying to make a name for himself under head coach Joe Mazzulla on the Celtics.

It'll be interesting to see if Harper Sr's comments spark a reaction from LeBron James, as he's set to talk to the media ahead of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday and will likely be asked about it.