Lakers' Bronny James Slams Haters Over Criticism During First NBA Season
The Los Angeles Lakers made the decision to draft Bronny James with their second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. They knew he wasn't NBA-ready, but hoped he could develop in the next few years.
James has played most of the season in the G League in order to develop his skills so he can eventually become a rotation player for the Lakers, which was always part of the plan.
Despite this plan from Los Angeles, James has received a lot of criticism from the NBA media. A lot of people out there don't believe that he belongs in the league.
James has heard the criticism that has followed him throughout his rookie year. As he's tried to learn how to become a good NBA player, he has tried to ignore it.
Now, he's sick and tired of hearing the criticism constantly. He addressed it and slammed the haters over the constant hate he has been getting.
“My first thought about everything is I always try to just let it go through one ear and out the other, put my head down, and come to work and be positive every day,” Bronny said. “But sometimes it just, it fuels me a little bit. I see everything that people are saying, and people think, like, I’m a f—— robot, like I don’t have any feelings or emotions."
James has tried his best to just ignore the criticism, but he has decided that enough is enough. He wanted to address it and let everyone knows that he is trying to let it fuel him instead of making him angry.
As he tries to keep improving, he is letting the hate fuel him. If his work ethic is anything like his father's, and by all accounts, it is, then he is going to be working to become one of the best players in the league.
Los Angeles is hoping that he can become a rotation player for them in the next couple of years. they just need him to keep developing his shot and become a better playmaker
So far this season in the NBA, James is averaging 1.6 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 0.4 assists.
